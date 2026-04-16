Cam York headshot

Cam York News: Back at it Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

York (rest) practiced with the team ahead of Saturday's Game 1 clash with the Penguins, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

York was given the night off versus the Habs on Tuesday in order to rest up for the playoffs. Considering the defenseman is stuck in a 32-game goal drought, during which he produced six helpers, his return to the lineup is unlikely to significantly impact postseason fantasy pools. Still, York gives the Flyers another shutdown option on the blue line.

Cam York
Philadelphia Flyers
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