Cam York News: Back at practice Thursday
York (rest) practiced with the team ahead of Saturday's Game 1 clash with the Penguins, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
York was given the night off versus the Canadiens on Tuesday in order to rest up for the playoffs. Considering the defenseman is stuck in a 32-game goal drought, during which he produced six helpers, his return to the lineup is unlikely to significantly impact postseason fantasy pools. Still, York gives the Flyers another shutdown option on the blue line.
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