Cam York headshot

Cam York News: Bags apple in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

York posted an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 4.

York snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he still went plus-8 with 16 hits and 23 blocked shots. The 25-year-old is firmly in a top-four role this postseason. He produced 26 points, 89 shots on net, 145 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 74 regular-season contests this year.

Cam York
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam York See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam York See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
29 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago