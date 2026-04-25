Cam York News: Bags apple in loss

York posted an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 4.

York snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he still went plus-8 with 16 hits and 23 blocked shots. The 25-year-old is firmly in a top-four role this postseason. He produced 26 points, 89 shots on net, 145 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 74 regular-season contests this year.