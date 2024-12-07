Cam York News: First point since return from IR

York scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

He put the Flyers up 3-1 in the second period with a shot from the high slot. York hadn't earned a point since his return from injured reserve on Nov. 23. The defender broke out in 2023-24 with 10 goals and 30 points in 82 regular-season games. However, York has just three goals and one assist in 14 games this campaign. York's fantasy value is low for now, but that could improve if his offensive production increases.