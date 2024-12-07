Fantasy Hockey
Cam York News: First point since return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 6:52pm

York scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

He put the Flyers up 3-1 in the second period with a shot from the high slot. York hadn't earned a point since his return from injured reserve on Nov. 23. The defender broke out in 2023-24 with 10 goals and 30 points in 82 regular-season games. However, York has just three goals and one assist in 14 games this campaign. York's fantasy value is low for now, but that could improve if his offensive production increases.

Cam York
Philadelphia Flyers
