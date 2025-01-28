Cam York News: Picks up helper

York logged an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

York has had a middling January, earning three points with 22 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 13 appearances. He's done well enough to maintain a top-four role, but his offense is likely to remain limited without power-play time. The 24-year-old is up to 12 points, 48 shots on net, 70 blocks and a plus-2 rating across 37 contests this season.