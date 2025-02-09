Fantasy Hockey
Cam York News: Posts helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

York notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

York snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 13 points, 53 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 44 appearances this season. He continues to see top-four minutes, but his offense is well short of the 30-point pace he set in 2023-24, so his fantasy utility is low.

Cam York
Philadelphia Flyers
