Cam York News: Puts up assist in win

York notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

York has a helper in three straight contests, and it looks like his lapses from earlier in December have been forgiven by head coach John Tortorella. York has played in a top-four role lately, though he's still not seeing much in the way of power-play usage. For the season, the 23-year-old blueliner has just eight points with 26 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 22 appearances.