Cam York headshot

Cam York News: Returns to action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 8:53am

York (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup versus Chicago on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

York sat out 13 games after being injured versus the Capitals on Oct. 24. He has two goals and an assist in seven games this season after breaking out in 2023-24 with 10 goals and 20 helpers in 82 regular-season contests. York will replace Egor Zamula in Saturday's lineup.

Cam York
Philadelphia Flyers
