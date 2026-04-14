Cam York News: Sitting out Tuesday
York (rest) won't play against Montreal on Tuesday.
York will join several other regulars in the press box for some additional rest ahead of Philadelphia's first-round playoff series against Pittsburgh. He will conclude the 2025-26 regular season with four goals, 26 points, 89 shots on net and 145 blocked shots across 74 appearances.
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