Cam York headshot

Cam York News: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

York (rest) won't play against Montreal on Tuesday.

York will join several other regulars in the press box for some additional rest ahead of Philadelphia's first-round playoff series against Pittsburgh. He will conclude the 2025-26 regular season with four goals, 26 points, 89 shots on net and 145 blocked shots across 74 appearances.

Cam York
Philadelphia Flyers
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