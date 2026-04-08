Cameron Crotty News: Earns first career point

Crotty logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Crotty helped out on a Fabian Zetterlund tally in the third period. This was Crotty's first NHL point in his sixth career game over parts of three seasons. This year, he's added two shots on net, three blocked shots and two hits over four appearances with the Senators while filling in due to the team's numerous injuries on the blue line.