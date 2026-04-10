Cameron Hebig News: Nets two goals for Tucson

Hebig scored twice in AHL Tucson's 5-2 win over Colorado on Friday.

Hebig has a career-high 50 points over 64 appearances this season. He has cooled off late in the season with three goals and an assist over his last 10 outings. Hebig had a brief stint in the NHL during January but hasn't been back since, and the 29-year-old will have to continue to wait for a chance at his NHL debut.