Cameron Hughes News: Chips in three assists in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Hughes logged three assists in AHL Texas' 7-6 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Hughes is tearing up the AHL lately with three goals and 10 assists over his last seven contests. He's gone on a few hot streaks this season, but he continues to be an organizational depth forward. Overall, the 29-year-old has 13 goals, 43 helpers and a plus-14 rating across 54 appearances for Texas.

Cameron Hughes
Dallas Stars
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Hughes
