Cameron Hughes News: Chips in three assists in AHL win

Hughes logged three assists in AHL Texas' 7-6 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Hughes is tearing up the AHL lately with three goals and 10 assists over his last seven contests. He's gone on a few hot streaks this season, but he continues to be an organizational depth forward. Overall, the 29-year-old has 13 goals, 43 helpers and a plus-14 rating across 54 appearances for Texas.