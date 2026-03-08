Cameron Hughes News: Chips in three assists in AHL win
Hughes logged three assists in AHL Texas' 7-6 win over Chicago on Sunday.
Hughes is tearing up the AHL lately with three goals and 10 assists over his last seven contests. He's gone on a few hot streaks this season, but he continues to be an organizational depth forward. Overall, the 29-year-old has 13 goals, 43 helpers and a plus-14 rating across 54 appearances for Texas.
