Cameron Hughes headshot

Cameron Hughes News: Earns first career NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hughes scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Hughes was playing in just his second contest of the season. The 29-year-old forward has been a strong AHL forward for years but hasn't often earned chances to play in the NHL. The goal was the first point of his NHL career. Hughes will likely be with the Stars until the team gets some injured forwards back in the lineup, which could take until the playoffs start.

Cameron Hughes
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Hughes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Hughes See More
Odds & Ends: What’s Trending Week 10
NHL
Odds & Ends: What’s Trending Week 10
Author Image
Jason Chen
March 21, 2021
Cap Compliance: Boston Bruins
NHL
Cap Compliance: Boston Bruins
Rotowire Staff
May 5, 2020