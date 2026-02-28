Cameron Hughes News: Four points in Texas win

Hughes scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Texas' 6-5 overtime win over San Diego on Saturday.

Hughes crossed the 50-point mark for the fourth year in a row with this performance. He's earned three goals and five assist sover his last five outings, though that stretch has been a little lighter than how he finished January. Overall, the 29-year-old forward has 13 goals, 38 assists and a plus-8 rating over 52 appearances in what's shaping up to be his best AHL campaign yet.