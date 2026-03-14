Cameron Hughes News: Posts three points in AHL win
Hughes scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Texas' 6-2 win over Bakersfield on Saturday.
Hughes has five multi-point efforts over his last seven games, earning three goals and 11 assists in that span. For the season, he's up to 14 goals and a career-best 59 points through 56 outings in the AHL. The veteran forward has been a boost to Texas' offense again in his second year with the team.
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