Cameron Hughes News: Posts three points in AHL win

Hughes scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Texas' 6-2 win over Bakersfield on Saturday.

Hughes has five multi-point efforts over his last seven games, earning three goals and 11 assists in that span. For the season, he's up to 14 goals and a career-best 59 points through 56 outings in the AHL. The veteran forward has been a boost to Texas' offense again in his second year with the team.