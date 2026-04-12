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Cameron Hughes News: Returning to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hughes has been loaned back to AHL Texas by the Stars, the team announced Sunday.

Hughes scored his first career NHL goal against the Wild on Thursday, part of a two-game run in the NHL as the Stars battle injury issues up front. The 29-year-old has been dominant in the AHL this season, registering 66 points (16 goals, 50 assists) in 63 games. He'll return to the AHL to continue to help playoff-bound Texas.

Cameron Hughes
Dallas Stars
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