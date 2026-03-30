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Cameron Hughes News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hughes was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday.

Hughes has amassed 16 goals and 66 points in 63 minor-league outings this campaign. If Michael Bunting (lower body) and Nathan Bastian (hand) are unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against Boston, the 29-year-old Hughes could make his NHL season debut.

Cameron Hughes
Dallas Stars
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