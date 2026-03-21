Cameron Hughes headshot

Cameron Hughes News: Three-point game for Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hughes scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Texas' 6-3 win over Henderson on Saturday.

With seven multi-point efforts over his last 10 contests, Hughes is really rolling late in the season. He's earned five goals and 14 assists in that span. For the year, he's up to 16 goals, 64 points, 129 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 59 appearances. Hughes is second to only Jakob Pelletier (67 points) in AHL scoring this season.

Cameron Hughes
Dallas Stars
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