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Cameron Hughes News: Three points in AHL playoff win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hughes scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Texas' 5-4 overtime win over Chicago in Game 4 on Sunday.

Hughes helped Texas keep its playoff run alive with this performance. He's earned six points over four playoff contests this season after producing a career-best 68 points in 65 regular-season outings. Hughes also saw action in three NHL games, picking up his first point, a goal, in an April 9 game against the Wild.

Cameron Hughes
Dallas Stars
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