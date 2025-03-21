Fantasy Hockey
Cameron Lund News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Lund signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks on Friday.

Lund was selected by San Jose with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He's coming off his junior campaign with Northeastern University, providing 18 goals and 40 points across 37 NCAA appearances. Lund is expected to join the Sharks in a few days, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News, so he should get into some NHL action before the end of the campaign. It wouldn't be surprising to see him tested in a middle-six capacity.

