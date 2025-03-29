Cameron Lund News: Nets first NHL goal

Lund scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Lund's first NHL goal was the lone bright spot for the Sharks in an otherwise ugly game. This was his second contests since he signed out of Northeastern University, where he racked up 40 points in 37 contests this season. The 20-year-old, a second-round pick from 2022, is expected to see plenty of playing time down the stretch as he looks to get a head start on earning an NHL job for 2025-26.