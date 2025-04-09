Cameron Lund News: Registers helper

Lund recorded an assist in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Lund set up a Carl Grundstrom tally in the second period. This was Lund's first NHL helper, and he has earned three points with a minus-10 rating, 11 shots on net and three hits over eight contests since signing out of Northeastern University. He'll likely close the 2024-25 campaign in a bottom-six role, giving him minimal upside in fantasy.