Cameron Lund News: Tallies again Sunday

Lund scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Kings.

The Sharks were outscored by a combined 14-2 in losses to the Rangers and the Kings, but Lund had both of their tallies. That's all of his offense, to go with four shots on net, two PIM and a minus-2 rating through three NHL appearances. He's certainly making a good first impression, which should give him a chance to be an NHLer out of camp in 2025-26, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately needed a little time with AHL San Jose at some point.