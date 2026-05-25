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Cameron Reid News: Four points in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Reid scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over WHL Everett on Monday in a Memorial Cup round-robin game.

Reid has earned five points through two games, both of which were wins for Kitchener. The Nashville prospect finished the OHL playoffs with 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) and a plus-11 rating over 18 appearances. He doesn't have the flashiest offense, but Reid has done enough in that regard while being steady in his own zone.

Cameron Reid
Nashville Predators
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