Cameron Reid News: Posts three points in OHL win
Reid scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over Flint on Tuesday.
Reid has three goals and four assists over seven contests in March. For the season, the defenseman has career-high marks with 15 goals, 41 assists and 56 points this season. He's added a plus-25 rating, 113 shots on net and 29 PIM.
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