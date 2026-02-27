Cameron Reid News: Trio of assists in OHL win

Reid registered three assists in OHL Kitchener's 8-2 win over Brampton on Friday.

Reid went five games without a point earlier in February, but he's earned six assists over his last three outings. For the season, the defenseman is at 12 goals and 37 assists through 49 contests this season. Reid is five points shy of his total from the 2024-25 regular season, when he played in 67 games.