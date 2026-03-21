Cameron Schmidt News: Hat trick for T-Birds
Schmidt scored three goals in WHL Seattle's 5-4 overtime win over Portland on Saturday.
Schmidt has five goals over the last three games. For the season, he's earned 49 goals and 49 assists over 71 appearances between Seattle and Vancouver. Schmidt's elevated game count has helped, but he is third in the WHL in scoring and has one more regular-season contest to add to his totals if he plays Sunday versus Spokane.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Schmidt See More