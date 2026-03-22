Cameron Schmidt headshot

Cameron Schmidt News: Hits 100-point mark in WHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Schmidt scored twice in WHL Seattle's 4-0 win over Spokane on Sunday.

Schmidt ends the WHL regular season with 51 goals and 49 assists over 72 appearances. The league's season is 68 games, but Schmidt was traded to the Thunderbirds from WHL Vancouver in early January, affording him the opportunity to go well over the maximum. He finished the season third in points, giving the Dallas prospect a strong boost to his stock heading into the playoffs.

Cameron Schmidt
Dallas Stars
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