Cameron Schmidt News: Lights lamp twice for T-Birds

Schmidt scored two goals in WHL Seattle's 3-2 overtime win over Portland on Friday.

Schmidt reached the 40-goal mark on the year with this effort, which included the game-winning tally. He's up to 83 points in 57 appearances between the Thunderbirds and Giants in WHL play this season, though his offense has taken a small dip since he joined Seattle. The Stars prospect has still played at a high level overall.