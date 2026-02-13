Cameron Schmidt headshot

Cameron Schmidt News: Nets two more goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Schmidt scored twice in WHL Seattle's 4-1 win over Tri-City on Friday.

With the two-goal game, Schmidt reached the 80-point mark for the season. That puts him second in the WHL, and he leads the league with 38 goals as well. The winger has put up those numbers between Seattle and Vancouver after a midseason trade, and his scoring numbers are all the more impressive considering both of those teams are near the bottom of the league.

Cameron Schmidt
Dallas Stars
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Schmidt
