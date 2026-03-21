Carey Terrance headshot

Carey Terrance News: Gains three points in Hartford loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Terrance scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 6-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Terrance has just 12 points in 61 contests this season, though he's earned six points over his last seven outings. The 20-year-old forward is gaining stream late in the season, which is a positive. He projects as more of a defensive depth forward, and it could be another year or two before he gets a real look with the Rangers.

Carey Terrance
New York Rangers
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