Carey Terrance News: Gains three points in Hartford loss
Terrance scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 6-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.
Terrance has just 12 points in 61 contests this season, though he's earned six points over his last seven outings. The 20-year-old forward is gaining stream late in the season, which is a positive. He projects as more of a defensive depth forward, and it could be another year or two before he gets a real look with the Rangers.
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