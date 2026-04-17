Carey Terrance News: Picks up three points Friday
Terrance scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 7-5 win over Springfield on Friday.
Terrance has earned eight points over his last nine games. He has just 16 points across 67 outings overall. The 20-year-old forward will need a bit more development time in the AHL before he can challenge for an NHL job.
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