Carey Terrance News: Two goals in AHL win

Terrance scored twice in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Hershey on Saturday.

Terrance had gone 16 games without a point prior to Saturday. He's done nearly nothing in his first AHL campaign, earning five goals, three assists and a minus-10 rating over 55 appearances. The 20-year-old center wasn't much of a scorer in the junior ranks either, and it could take a few years for him to develop enough for an NHL look.