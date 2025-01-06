Carl Grundstrom Injury: Close to returning

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Monday that Grundstrom (undisclosed) is close to returning and could be an option to play at home against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Grundstrom sustained an injury against the Flames on Dec. 28, and he's missed the last three games while on injured reserve. However, it appears as though the 27-year-old could return to action following a minimal IR stint. Grundstrom has made 30 appearances this season, racking up a goal, four assists, 85 hits and 12 PIM while averaging 9:00 of ice time. Once Grundstrom is cleared to return, he'll presumably reclaim a bottom-six role for San Jose.