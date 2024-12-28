Fantasy Hockey
Carl Grundstrom headshot

Carl Grundstrom Injury: Exits Saturday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 8:57pm

Grundstrom (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Flames.

Grundstrom took a heavy hit from Brayden Pachal in the first period. It looked like Grundstrom's head may have hit the ice, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News, but the Sharks did not specify the nature of Grundstrom's injury while making the announcement he would not continue playing Saturday. If he misses time, Nikolai Kovalenko or William Eklund (undisclosed) could take Grundstrom's spot in the lineup.

Carl Grundstrom
San Jose Sharks
