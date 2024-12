Grundstrom (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Philadelphia, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Grundstrom didn't participate in Monday's practice after being injured in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Calgary. He has one goal, four assists, 85 hits and 38 shots on net over 30 outings this season. Nikolai Kovalenko will replace Grundstrom in Tuesday's lineup.