Carl Grundstrom News: Contributes assist

Grundstrom notched an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Grundstrom has two helpers, nine shots on net and 14 hits over his last four appearances. The 26-year-old winger has been a regular presence on the fourth line, though he has been scratched three times this season. He's up to four assists, 22 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-1 rating through 17 outings.