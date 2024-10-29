Carl Grundstrom News: Finds assist in win

Grundstrom posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Grundstrom helped out on a Jake Walman tally early in the second period. The 26-year-old Grundstrom has filled a fourth-line role when in the lineup, but he's also twice been a healthy scratch. The winger has two assists, seven shots on net, four PIM, 25 hits and a minus-2 rating over nine appearances. Grundstrom will compete with the likes of Ethan Cardwell, Klim Kostin and Givani Smith for playing time.