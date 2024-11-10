Carl Grundstrom News: Provides helper Sunday

Grundstrom notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Devils.

Grundstrom snapped a four-game point drought with the helper on Nico Sturm's tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Grundstrom continues to regularly fill a fourth-line role, keeping Klim Kostin out of the lineup. Grundstrom has earned three assists, 15 shots on net, 40 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over 14 contests. His limited offense means he's not a factor for most fantasy formats.