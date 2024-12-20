Carl Grundstrom News: Scores first goal of campaign

Grundstrom scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The goal was Grundstrom's first as a Shark. The 27-year-old winger had been scratched for five of the previous eight games, but the trade that sent Givani Smith to Colorado appears to have opened some playing time for Grundstrom. For the season, Grundstrom has five points, 35 shots on net, 12 PIM and 80 hits through 27 appearances.