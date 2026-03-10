Carl Lindbom News: Shutout for AHL Henderson
Lindbom recorded a 30-save shutout in AHL Henderson's 5-0 win over Tucson on Tuesday.
Lindbom delivered his third shutout of the season to keep the Silver Knights rolling. He's up to 13-5-4 with a 2.04 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 22 contests this season. With Jesper Vikman getting traded to the Capitals' organization last week, Lindbom is now firmly in control of the crease for Henderson to close out this season.
