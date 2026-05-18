Carl Lindbom News: Summoned from AHL
Lindbom was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday, SinBin.vegas reports.
Lindbom will join Vegas' Black Aces ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Colorado on Wednesday. According to the AHL transaction log, the Golden Knights summoned Tanner Laczynski, Raphael Lavoie, Jonas Rondbjerg, Kai Uchacz and Jeremy Davies from AHL Henderson on Thursday.
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