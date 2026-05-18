Carl Lindbom headshot

Carl Lindbom News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 10:26am

Lindbom was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Lindbom will join Vegas' Black Aces ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Colorado on Wednesday. According to the AHL transaction log, the Golden Knights summoned Tanner Laczynski, Raphael Lavoie, Jonas Rondbjerg, Kai Uchacz and Jeremy Davies from AHL Henderson on Thursday.

Carl Lindbom
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carl Lindbom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carl Lindbom See More
NHL Trade Tips: Auston Matthews Is Back
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Auston Matthews Is Back
Author Image
Michael Finewax
124 days ago
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
127 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
167 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
169 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
170 days ago