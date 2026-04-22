Carson Bjarnason headshot

Carson Bjarnason News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Bjarnason was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Bjarnason was one of five players included in the Flyers' Black Aces promotions, players who are not expected to actually play during the playoffs. In the minors, the 20-year-old backstop went 14-11-4 with a .877 save percentage in 32 games with the Phantoms. At this point, Bjarnason is likely still a few years away from being a legitimate NHL option.

Carson Bjarnason
Philadelphia Flyers
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