Carson Bjarnason News: Recalled from AHL

Bjarnason was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Bjarnason was selected in the second round, 51st overall, in 2023, and spent the 2025-26 campaign at Lehigh Valley. He posted a 14-11-4 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 32 regular-season games. Bjarnason will likely remain with the Flyers throughout their playoff run as a practice goaltender, as the Phantoms' AHL campaign is over.