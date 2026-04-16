Carson Bjarnason headshot

Carson Bjarnason News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Bjarnason was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Bjarnason was selected in the second round, 51st overall, in 2023, and spent the 2025-26 campaign at Lehigh Valley. He posted a 14-11-4 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 32 regular-season games. Bjarnason will likely remain with the Flyers throughout their playoff run as a practice goaltender, as the Phantoms' AHL campaign is over.

Carson Bjarnason
Philadelphia Flyers
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