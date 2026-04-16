Carson Bjarnason News: Recalled from AHL
Bjarnason was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Bjarnason was selected in the second round, 51st overall, in 2023, and spent the 2025-26 campaign at Lehigh Valley. He posted a 14-11-4 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 32 regular-season games. Bjarnason will likely remain with the Flyers throughout their playoff run as a practice goaltender, as the Phantoms' AHL campaign is over.
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