Carson Bjarnason News: Receives call-up

Bjarnason was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Bjarnason is 11-7-3 with an .889 save percentage and a 3.08 GAA over 22 appearances with the Phantoms this season. Dan Vladar is a member of Team Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, so the Flyers likely recalled Bjarnason to join the team in practices before the NHL resumes play next week.