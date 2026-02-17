Carson Bjarnason News: Receives call-up
Bjarnason was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Bjarnason is 11-7-3 with an .889 save percentage and a 3.08 GAA over 22 appearances with the Phantoms this season. Dan Vladar is a member of Team Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, so the Flyers likely recalled Bjarnason to join the team in practices before the NHL resumes play next week.
