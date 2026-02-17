Carson Bjarnason headshot

Carson Bjarnason News: Receives call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Bjarnason was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Bjarnason is 11-7-3 with an .889 save percentage and a 3.08 GAA over 22 appearances with the Phantoms this season. Dan Vladar is a member of Team Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, so the Flyers likely recalled Bjarnason to join the team in practices before the NHL resumes play next week.

Carson Bjarnason
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Bjarnason See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Bjarnason See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
354 days ago
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 20, 2023