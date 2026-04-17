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Carson Bjarnason News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Bjarnason was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Bjarnason was recalled by the Flyers on Thursday, but he'll head back to the minors a day later after Aleksei Kolosov was called up Friday. Bjarnason hasn't yet made his NHL debut, and it's unclear whether he'll rejoin Philadelphia at any point during postseason play.

Carson Bjarnason
Philadelphia Flyers
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