Carson Bjarnason News: Sent back down
Bjarnason was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Bjarnason was recalled by the Flyers on Thursday, but he'll head back to the minors a day later after Aleksei Kolosov was called up Friday. Bjarnason hasn't yet made his NHL debut, and it's unclear whether he'll rejoin Philadelphia at any point during postseason play.
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