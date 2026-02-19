Carson Bjarnason headshot

Carson Bjarnason News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Bjarnason was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Bjarnason was called up by the Flyers on Tuesday, but he'll head back to the minors a few days later, which should allow him to appear in the Phantoms' weekend series against Hershey. It's not yet clear whether Bjarnason will have more opportunities to practice with Philadelphia to close out the Olympic break, but he's unlikely to be on the Flyers' roster when they resume play.

Carson Bjarnason
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Bjarnason See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Bjarnason See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
356 days ago
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 20, 2023