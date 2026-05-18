Carson Carels News: Joining North Dakota

Carels committed to the University of North Dakota ahead of the 2026-27 NCAA season Monday.

Carels notched 20 goals and 53 assists in 58 games for WHL Prince George last season and could be a top-10 pick in the upcoming 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Look for the 17-year-old blueliner to spend at least one season in college before getting the chance to jump to the professional ranks -- though it could certainly be longer.