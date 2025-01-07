Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carson Lambos headshot

Carson Lambos News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Lambos was returned to AHL Iowa on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Lambos' demotion comes as Jacob Middleton (hand) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis. The 21-year-old Lambos has yet to make his NHL debut and figures to continue spending the bulk of the campaign in the minors where he has recorded two goals and three helpers in 27 contests.

Carson Lambos
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now