Carson Lambos News: Sent back to minors
Lambos was returned to AHL Iowa on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Lambos' demotion comes as Jacob Middleton (hand) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis. The 21-year-old Lambos has yet to make his NHL debut and figures to continue spending the bulk of the campaign in the minors where he has recorded two goals and three helpers in 27 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now