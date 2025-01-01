Fantasy Hockey
Carson Lambos headshot

Carson Lambos News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Lambos was called up from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Jared Spurgeon (lower body) could miss time, so the Wild brought up Lambos to bolster their defensive depth. Lambos has minimal fantasy intrigue -- he has just five points over 27 contests in the AHL this year. If he plays, he'll likely be in a third-pairing role, but he could be a placeholder on the roster depending on the length of Spurgeon's absence.

